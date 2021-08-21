Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, ND

Ready for a change? These Cooperstown jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Cooperstown Digest
Cooperstown Digest
 7 days ago

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Cooperstown.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cooperstown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsiTfZ00

1. Outside Sales Manager

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Cooperstown, ND

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Manager Create your own schedule and take control of your future in this unique sales role. Our agency is leading the way in the Midwest, with over 716% growth in the past year. We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Seasonal Workers needed!

🏛️ Trinidad Benham Corporation

📍 Colgate, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trinidad Benham, the leading marketer, and packager of beans, rice, and foil, is looking for Seasonal General Labor to assist with the upcoming harvest workload. We are culture of teamwork ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Finley, ND

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Cooperstown)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Cooperstown, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Hope, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown, ND
3
Followers
222
Post
518
Views
ABOUT

With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Workers#Colgate#Seasonal General Labor#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
JobsWinston-Salem Journal

Randy Wooden: Understand what the 'unadvertised' job market really means

Let’s wrap up my four-part series on recent questions I’ve heard from my job-seeking clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center. Is it true that over 70 … or 80 … or 90% of jobs are not advertised? Is the unadvertised job market really that large?. In a word, no. But the...
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
Public HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Will COVID unemployment benefits get extended? States that ended them early saw economic fallout

Did ending coronavirus pandemic unemployment programs early help states reduce unemployment? That was the hope, but a new report shows that the results were mixed. Just 12.5% of workers who lost some or all of their jobless benefits in the 19 states that ended unemployment programs in June found new work by August 6, according to research by economists. Around 24% of the workers who were unemployed in April found jobs by July in states that opted out of the programs- while 21.5% found jobs in states that kept the unemployment benefits in tact.
EconomyWNEM

Federal unemployment assistance ends Sept. 4

Michigan workers who have been receiving unemployment benefits through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act will see the programs expire on Sept. 4. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation will all expire in September. Since March...
Healthcitizensjournal.us

Gab Launches Brand-New Job Board To Help Unvaccinated Americans

While vaccine mandates continue to sweep the nation in connection the fight against COVID-19, the free-speech social-media site Gab.com on Tuesday launched a “No Vax Mandate Job Board” to help American employers and workers who want nothing to do with the shots. “Is your current employer forcing you to inject...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

US unemployment claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in five weeks even though the economy and job market have been recovering briskly from the coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims edged up to 353,000 from 349,000 a week earlier....
Economythebossmagazine.com

Cutting Unemployment Insurance Cost State Economies

Job gains more than offset by decrease in consumer spending States that reduced unemployment insurance ahead of the Labor Day expiration of federal pandemic assistance did have a larger percentage of people... Job gains more than offset by decrease in consumer spending. States that reduced unemployment insurance ahead of the...
Economysportswar.com

If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...
Delaware StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
EconomyThe Uvalde Leader-News

Why jobs are going begging

The demand for employees appears to have far outstripped the supply, even as the unemployment rate hovers around around 6 percent and wages are rising briskly. The disconnect has left business managers, including those at this newspaper, to scratch their heads in search of answers. According to economists, a number...
Retailbocaratonobserver.com

Take This Job And …

How many times have you come home from work and said, “Tomorrow is the day I quit my job!” In recent months, this sentiment has gone from being a fantasy to a reality for many. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics over the past several months found the...
Grocery & SupermaketYakima Herald Republic

Good Paying Jobs for Teens Amid Pandemic

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

What People Earn 2021: Take a Peek at Pandemic Worker Salaries and Job Trends Likely to Continue

This Labor Day, as the job market makes gradual improvements and the unemployment rate inches closer to past averages, Parade’s most popular edition, What People Earn, peeks into the paychecks of the folks who kept us up and running (including health care workers, teachers, personal shoppers, delivery drivers and landscapers), reveals the next hot jobs and applauds some high-earning celebs who donated big during the pandemic.
Personal FinanceNBC Philadelphia

Pandemic Pushes Search for Remote Jobs Up 460%

Job searches for remote work are up 460% in the two years through June 2021, according to Glassdoor data. Interest has tapered but remained elevated even as the U.S. economy reopens, suggesting the trend has staying power. It's unclear whether employers will meet the demand. Workers may have more leverage...
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: There are more job openings than Coloradans on unemployment. Matchmaking isn’t easy.

The pandemic has created an out-of-balance workforce, and there could be more big changes next month. On one hand, somewhere around 100,000 Coloradans will stop receiving weekly unemployment checks after Sept. 4, when federal pandemic benefits end. On the other, thousands of employers are trying to fill 126,773 jobs, the state’s official job board showed Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy