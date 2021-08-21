Ready for a change? These Cooperstown jobs are accepting applications

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Cooperstown.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cooperstown:

1. Outside Sales Manager

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Cooperstown, ND

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Manager Create your own schedule and take control of your future in this unique sales role. Our agency is leading the way in the Midwest, with over 716% growth in the past year. We are ...

2. Seasonal Workers needed!

🏛️ Trinidad Benham Corporation

📍 Colgate, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trinidad Benham, the leading marketer, and packager of beans, rice, and foil, is looking for Seasonal General Labor to assist with the upcoming harvest workload. We are culture of teamwork ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Finley, ND

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Cooperstown)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Cooperstown, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Hope, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...