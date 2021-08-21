Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Geneva

(Geneva, NY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Geneva-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Safe Havens Center Monitor

🏛️ Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca

📍 Auburn, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Safe Havens Center Monitor + Jobs + Login + Auburn, NY, USA + 16.50 + Hourly + Part Time Email Me Similar Jobs Email Me This Job The mission of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca (CAP) is to ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Victor, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Food Site Aide, Part-Time

🏛️ Ontario County (Department of Human Resources)

📍 Canandaigua, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Ontario County Office for the Aging is seeking to fill an immediate vacancy of for Food Site Aide, Part-Time. TYPICAL WORK ACTIVITIES: (Illustrative only) Accepts reservations for congregate ...

4. Sales Associate Chandeliers Boutique

🏛️ Darlyne Truax

📍 Canandaigua, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Associate to join our team! Do you love fashion? Do you love to make other women feel Beautiful? Part time position available, nights and weekends a must. Strong social skills ...

5. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Auburn, NY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Auburn, NY! No Experience Necessary! We Train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to ...