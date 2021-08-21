Cancel
Eatonton, GA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Eatonton

Posted by 
Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 7 days ago

(EATONTON, GA) Companies in Eatonton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eatonton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYsiRu700

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Eatonton, GA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. $100/Hour General Dentist Needed in Milledgeville, GA

🏛️ National Coalition Of Healthcare Recruiters

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details : * Pay Rate : $100/hr * Qualifications: DDS/DMD * Facility : A Family Dental Clinic * Schedule : Dates: 6/14 - 6/30 * Shift: * Mon-Wed- 8:00-5:00 * Thurs- 9:00-7:00 * Fri- 8:00-5:00

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2937.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $2,937 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Milledgeville, GA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Eatonton, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Manager

🏛️ Dugan Staffing Solutions, Inc.

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $57,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GENERAL MANAGER wanted in Milledgeville GA for a full service/ casual dining restaurant with a growing brand. QUALIFICATIONS: * 2-5 years' high volume full-service/ casual dining Restaurant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Representative - Weekly Pay + Benefits

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Madison, GA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15.00 an hour R15674 Sales Representative 4060 Bay Creek Church Rd, Loganville, Georgia 30052 Job Description TruGreen® Neighborhood Lawn Consultant HEADLINE: Make More Green OBJECTIVE: As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Gensteel Doors USA LLC

📍 Madison, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The position of Customer Service Representative, (CSR) , will report directly to the Office Manager . This will be a full-time position and will require overtime as necessary. The CSR will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. General Laborer Production - 2nd and 3rd shifts

🏛️ JDR Enterprises

📍 Madison, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for dedicated and detail oriented employees for our production area! HIRING BONUS AFTER 3 MONTHS, 6 MONTHS AND 1YEAR!!!!! SCOPE OF WORK: This position is responsible for assisting the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Farmhand

🏛️ Crystal Organic Farm

📍 Newborn, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPANY DESCRIPTION Nicolas Donck has owned/operated Crystal Organic Farm since 1993. We invite you to come and learn from one of the Southeasts most experienced farmers on one of the oldest ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Monticello, GA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $12.50 an hour R15596 Lawn Specialist 4529 Knight Rd, Macon, Georgia 31220 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist role with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

