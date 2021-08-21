Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Countyline, OK

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Countyline

Posted by 
Countyline Bulletin
Countyline Bulletin
 7 days ago

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Companies in Countyline are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Countyline:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYsiQ1O00

1. Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - Travel - (Psych RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $1,406 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - (Psych RN) StartDate: 08/30/2021Available Shifts: 12 D Pay Rate: $1276.14 - 1406.35 This outstanding Behavioral Health unit, based in exciting Ardmore is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Medical Housekeeper Needed-$13/hr

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeper in Medical Setting Description/Responsibilities: * Cleaning non-occupied patient rooms, including isolation rooms * Making beds (includes flipping and sanitizing mattress) * Laundry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Wynnewood, OK

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Executive Assistant

🏛️ Bachelor Consulting

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $56,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary We are looking for an Executive Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks and support our company's senior level management. The Executive Assistant's chief responsibility is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Electrical Engineer

🏛️ Decca Consulting LLC

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Duncan, OK In this role, you will be responsible for the electrical design of Low and Medium Voltage power systems technology for Halliburton's Production Enhancement Product Service Lines ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Child Welfare Specialist I/II - Resource Recruitment Staff

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Child Welfare Specialist Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline, OK
14
Followers
199
Post
888
Views
ABOUT

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Countyline, OK
City
Wynnewood, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Ardmore, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfarm Payrolls#Behavioral Health#Cdl#Life Insurance#Dashers#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
Economysportswar.com

If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...
Retailbocaratonobserver.com

Take This Job And …

How many times have you come home from work and said, “Tomorrow is the day I quit my job!” In recent months, this sentiment has gone from being a fantasy to a reality for many. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics over the past several months found the...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

Teenagers in Big Demand for These Higher Paying Jobs

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: There are more job openings than Coloradans on unemployment. Matchmaking isn’t easy.

The pandemic has created an out-of-balance workforce, and there could be more big changes next month. On one hand, somewhere around 100,000 Coloradans will stop receiving weekly unemployment checks after Sept. 4, when federal pandemic benefits end. On the other, thousands of employers are trying to fill 126,773 jobs, the state’s official job board showed Friday.
Personal FinanceNBC Philadelphia

Pandemic Pushes Search for Remote Jobs Up 460%

Job searches for remote work are up 460% in the two years through June 2021, according to Glassdoor data. Interest has tapered but remained elevated even as the U.S. economy reopens, suggesting the trend has staying power. It's unclear whether employers will meet the demand. Workers may have more leverage...
EconomyInc.com

The Great Resignation Is Here, and It's Real

The Great Resignation, a term first coined in 2019 by Texas A&M's Anthony Klotz to predict a mass, voluntary exodus from the workforce, is here, and it's quite real. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, during the months of April, May, and June 2021, a total of 11.5 million workers quit their jobs. Recent studies indicate that it's likely not over. A survey of over 30,000 workers conducted by Microsoft found that 41 percent are considering quitting; that number jumps to 54 percent when Gen-Z is considered alone. Gallup found that 48 percent of employees are actively searching for new opportunities. And Persio reported that 38 percent of those they surveyed planned to make a change in the next six months.
Healthcybersecdn.com

Top 10 tech and health jobs with the best pay and growth potential

A new analysis shows that infosec analysts, sysadmins and network architects will see the most growth over the next decade. People in health, science and tech jobs will have the best chance at finding a job and making good money in the next decade, according to a new analysis. SmartAsset crunched the numbers from a Bureau of Labor Statistics report to compile the list.
EconomyPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Healthiest Employers: GEICO

Programs at this insurance giant have been in place since 2004. That’s a long time for a company that employs 43,000 people across the country and 3,600 locally. Geico emphasizes the importance of healthy minds and bodies by helping all associates with work life balance. GEICO. 300 Crosspoint Parkway, Getzville...
Personal Financecrossroadstoday.com

How Much Does Social Security Really Cover in Retirement?

How much does Social Security really cover in retirement? The quick answer is benefits represent roughly 33% of income for seniors. But this quick answer might not apply to you for two reasons. One, you may not fit the “average” profile. And two, you could still have time to push your Social Security benefit higher. Read on to understand what “average” looks like relative to Social Security, and what steps you can take to earn an above-average benefit.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Atlanta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Atlanta: 1. Home Daily Flex | Guaranteed $1,100 Per Week; 2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression; 3. Senior Account Manager; 4. Director of Operating Standards; 5. Client
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Phoenix

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Phoenix: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/17/2021, Average $61,928/Year; 2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression; 3. Wireless Sales Manager; 4. Class A Auto Parts Delivery
Personal FinanceNBC Connecticut

Pandemic Pushes Search for Remote Jobs Up 460%

Job searches for remote work are up 460% in the two years through June 2021, according to Glassdoor data. Interest has tapered but remained elevated even as the U.S. economy reopens, suggesting the trend has staying power. It's unclear whether employers will meet the demand. Workers may have more leverage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy