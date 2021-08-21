Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Countyline

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Companies in Countyline are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Countyline:

1. Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - Travel - (Psych RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $1,406 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - (Psych RN) StartDate: 08/30/2021Available Shifts: 12 D Pay Rate: $1276.14 - 1406.35 This outstanding Behavioral Health unit, based in exciting Ardmore is ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Medical Housekeeper Needed-$13/hr

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeper in Medical Setting Description/Responsibilities: * Cleaning non-occupied patient rooms, including isolation rooms * Making beds (includes flipping and sanitizing mattress) * Laundry ...

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Wynnewood, OK

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

8. Executive Assistant

🏛️ Bachelor Consulting

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $56,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary We are looking for an Executive Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks and support our company's senior level management. The Executive Assistant's chief responsibility is ...

9. Electrical Engineer

🏛️ Decca Consulting LLC

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Duncan, OK In this role, you will be responsible for the electrical design of Low and Medium Voltage power systems technology for Halliburton's Production Enhancement Product Service Lines ...

10. Child Welfare Specialist I/II - Resource Recruitment Staff

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Ardmore, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Child Welfare Specialist Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...