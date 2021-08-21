Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Harrisonburg

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Harrisonburg.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Harrisonburg:

1. DevOps Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $190,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AWESOME REMOTE DevOps Engineer Role with GREAT benefits! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Sharon Brown Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3024 per week in VA- Harrisonburg, VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

3. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

4. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 3

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Bi-Lingual Spanish-English HR Coordinator

🏛️ DAK Resources

📍 Stanley, VA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summery: (Bi-Lingual Spanish Required) This HR Coordinator position is salaried exempt and provides recruiting, benefits and administrative support to the Plant Human Resources Manager. Hourly ...

7. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

8. Licensed Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Hammond Insurance Services

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Must* be licensed in Property & Casualty and have at least 3 years experience in insurance account management. Our office is quickly growing and we need someone who we can train to fit in our office ...

9. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Waynesboro, VA Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 Payday is whenever you want it. With Anytime Pay, you ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles