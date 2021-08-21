Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Harrisonburg

Posted by 
Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 7 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Harrisonburg.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Harrisonburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYsiP8f00

1. DevOps Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $190,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AWESOME REMOTE DevOps Engineer Role with GREAT benefits! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Sharon Brown Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3024 per week in VA- Harrisonburg, VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 3

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bi-Lingual Spanish-English HR Coordinator

🏛️ DAK Resources

📍 Stanley, VA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summery: (Bi-Lingual Spanish Required) This HR Coordinator position is salaried exempt and provides recruiting, benefits and administrative support to the Plant Human Resources Manager. Hourly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Hammond Insurance Services

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Must* be licensed in Property & Casualty and have at least 3 years experience in insurance account management. Our office is quickly growing and we need someone who we can train to fit in our office ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Waynesboro, VA Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 Payday is whenever you want it. With Anytime Pay, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
66
Followers
197
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Staunton, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devops#Va Nomad Health#The Senior Life Group 3#Spanish#The Plant Human Resources#Property Casualty#Package Sorter Amazon#Amazon Workforce Staffing#Va Hourly#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy