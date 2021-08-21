Get hired! Job openings in and around Niland

(NILAND, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Niland.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Niland:

1. Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

🏛️ Legacy Personnel Inc.

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need to fill the LVN position at the State Prison of Centinela, CA. For more info, please contact Christine (408) 755-2141 call/text or email me christine @legacypersonnel.com Requirements: * Must ...

2. Chief Executive Officer

🏛️ Boys & Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley

📍 Brawley, CA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Chief Executive Officer to lead our local organization. Responsibilities: * Set the company's strategy and direction * Ensure the development and implementation of a strategic plan

3. dental receptionist/billing clerk

🏛️ Leon Parrilla D.S.S.

📍 Brawley, CA

💰 $30,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

greet patients, make appointments for patients, verify insurance, confirm patients, answer phone, bill insurance. Bilingual. . English-Spanish a must

4. General Maintenance and Repair

🏛️ Earthrise Nutritionals LLC

📍 Calipatria, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a General Maintenance And Repair to join our team! You will be responsible for completing work orders and other required tasks. Responsibilities: * Complete work and repair ...

5. Registered Nurse (RN) - Home Health - $35-56 per hour

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brawley, CA

💰 $56 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AccentCare is seeking a Registered Nurse (RN) Home Health for a nursing job in Brawley, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

6. Auto Body Painter

🏛️ Tucker Auto Body And Towing Inc

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Operates and uses all body shop equipment properly and safely. * Removes rust from metal, and grease and dirt from work surface. * Masks and protects parts that are not to be painted or coated

7. Psychologist

🏛️ AvaMed Workforce

📍 Calipatria, CA

💰 $67 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Avamed Inc has secured a contract to provide medical providers to all state prisons in CA. We are currently in the URGENT need of a Psychologist to work at a Correctional Facility in Calipatria CA

8. Automotive Repair Estimator

🏛️ Tucker Auto Body And Towing Inc

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Tucker Auto Body prides itself on going above and beyond to provide an outstanding Customer Experience. We are looking for a person who enjoys talking with customers, solving puzzles and believes ...

9. Membership Recruitment Assistant (Imperial Valley)

🏛️ Girl Scouts San Diego

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As part of the largest girl-serving nonprofit in the country, Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD) builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. With the help of more ...

10. Hiring OTR Company Drivers in Yuma, AZ - 2,600 Miles/week

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Brawley, CA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics - Yuma, AZ Drive Happy. Drive Safe. Drive CFL. Call (844) 931 - 0981 to Speak to a Certified Freight Recruiter Today