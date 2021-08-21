Cancel
Corning, AR

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Corning

Posted by 
Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 7 days ago

(CORNING, AR) Companies in Corning are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Corning:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYsiNcR00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Peach Orchard, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Endoscopy - $2,304 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Poplar Bluff, MO

💰 $2,304 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Endoscopy for a travel nursing job in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Endoscopy * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Pocahontas)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Pocahontas, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Security Guard

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Poplar Bluff, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Guard *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be trained on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Poplar Bluff, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. FAMILY SERVICE WORKER

🏛️ Arkansas Government Job

📍 Paragould, AR

💰 $36,155 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FAMILY SERVICE WORKERDate: Jul 29, 2021Req ID: 5870Location:Paragould, AR, US, 72450Category: AR DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICESAnticipated Starting Salary: $36,154.98**Position Number: 22103306****County

Click Here to Apply Now

7. HOSPITALIST

🏛️ Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration

📍 Poplar Bluff, MO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary This position is eligible for the Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP), a student loan payment reimbursement program. You must meet specific individual eligibility requirements in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Pocahontas, AR

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Peach Orchard, AR

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Peach Orchard, AR

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
40
Followers
227
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

