Cheboygan, MI

Job alert: These jobs are open in Cheboygan

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cheboygan.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cheboygan:


1. Summer Time Positions

🏛️ Mackinaw Mill Creek Camping

📍 Mackinaw City, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMER TIME POSITIONS available for both first job-ever applicants and experienced individuals for Front Desk Reservation, Store Clerk, Cabin Cleaners, and Golf Clubhouse, $10 to $16/hour depending ...

2. BURGER KING CREW MEMBER

🏛️ Northwind Investments, Inc.

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy providing friendly, accurate service to customers. Key responsibilities include greeting customers in the restaurant or drive-thru, taking orders, handling payment and thanking customers

3. Board Certified Behavior Analyst

🏛️ North Arrow Aba LLC

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Information Job Title: Behavior Analyst (BCBA, QBHP, & BCaBA) Job Type: Exempt, Part-Time, & Regular Part-Time Minimum Experience: 2 Years Join Northern Michigan's premier provider of Applied ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2660.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Cheboygan, MI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,660 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Cheboygan, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,556 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $2,556 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Cheboygan, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

7. Part-Time Servers

🏛️ Legacy LLC

📍 Mackinaw City, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Legacy is seeking Part-Time Servers to support a 70-unit senior community located in Mackinaw City, MI. As a Server, you will be responsible for performing a variety of food service functions and ...

8. Xpress Delivery Driver

🏛️ Hart Medical Equipment

📍 Cheboygan, MI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hart Xpress Part-Time Delivery Driver (Gig-Economy Driver) Love to drive and make a difference? Do you want to pay it forward while getting paid? Enjoy helping others? GET PAID to help patients ...

Cheboygan, MI
With Cheboygan Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

