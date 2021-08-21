Cancel
Oakridge, OR

These jobs are hiring in Oakridge — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 7 days ago

(Oakridge, OR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Oakridge are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYsiLqz00

1. Part-Time Material Handler

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Pleasant Hill, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Starting Wage:$17 per Hour Duties and Responsibilities: You unload frozen food product up to 50 pounds from semis into warehouse freezers. You load frozen food from warehouse freezers into delivery ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Dexter, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Pleasant Hill, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Certified Dental Assistant

🏛️ Oregon Pediatric Dental Care

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hello, Our very busy clinic in Springfield is need of both part-time and full-time assistants (EFDA or CDA) to join our great team! We invite you come do a work shadow. You might just be surprised ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part-Time Event Representative

🏛️ BEST Crowd Management

📍 Pleasant Hill, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

BEST Crowd Management, a GardaWorld Company provides a full array of event-staffing and crowd-management services for top venues and major events throughout North America. From professional sporting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

