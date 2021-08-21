Job alert: These Clarendon jobs are accepting applications

(CLARENDON, TX) Companies in Clarendon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clarendon:

1. Production Manager, Memphis, TN

🏛️ Aramark

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: * Ensure that all operators are properly trained to operate the equipment in a safe, efficient manner * Control costs of material, direct/indirect labor and equipment in accordance ...

2. Construction Tech-Line Worker : Up to $31/hour!

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004605 "Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

3. Full Time Certified Nursing Aide - $30+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently looking to hire FT/PT CNAs, with any level of experience, who want to make a positive impact on the lives of those we care for. We value quality, personalized care and are looking ...

4. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Clarendon, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Site Director

🏛️ Connexion Point

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Connexion Point an Integrity Marketing Company is an award-winning, tech-enabled healthcare services company specializing in customized contact center services. We are one of the fastest-growing ...

6. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Claude, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

7. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Claude, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

8. Team Lead - Licensed Health Insurance Agent - $22/hr

🏛️ Connexion Point

📍 Memphis, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Connexion Point, an Integrity Marketing Company, is an award-winning, tech-enabled healthcare services company specializing in customized contact center services with offices in Utah, Florida, Texas ...