Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Buckhorn

(BUCKHORN, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Buckhorn companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Buckhorn:

1. Registered Nurse - RN- LTC/SNF - COVID-19 Crisis Response

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $71 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse - RN- LTC/SNF - COVID-19 Crisis Response RNs needed in Silver City, NM! This position pays between $70-71/hr for local candidates, travel packages available or those more than 50 ...

2. Deputy District Attorney

🏛️ NM District Attorneys Association

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $124,134 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Duties : The career prosecutor will have extensive and current knowledge in the areas of criminal prosecution; rules of evidence and rules of criminal procedure; organization and supervision ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

4. Toyota Certified Automotive Technician

🏛️ Hatch Auto Group

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hatch Toyota Stateline is hiring and we want to talk to you! You are invited to help develop a better way to service and sell cars. Serving customers is the reason for every position in our ...

5. RN / Health Services Administrator / Deming

🏛️ CorrHealth

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $87,300 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview The Health Services Administrator functions as the department head for the medical unit departments at local correctional institutions. They are responsible for planning, directing ...

6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

7. Part-time Survey Administrator

🏛️ Headway Workforce Solutions

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

On behalf of the RAND Survey Research Group (SRG), Headway Workforce Solutions is currently seeking Part-Time Survey Administrators to work on a research project lead by the RAND Corporation and ...

8. Retail Stocking Associate $12.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

9. Project Superintendent

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Construction is now seeking a Project Superintendent in Silver City! This is a full time permanent direct placement position working Monday through Friday. The compensation range is $65,000 ...

10. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Silver City)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...