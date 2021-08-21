Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Worcester require no experience

Posted by 
Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 7 days ago

(Worcester, MA) These companies are hiring Worcester residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsiFYd00

1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Bedford, MA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOOKING FOR: Entry level Data Entry/ Customer Support Candidates! HOURS: Normal business hours Monday- Friday PAY: $18-20/hr Description: * Answer inbound calls from customer regarding order status ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Office Role

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Plainville, MA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Office Roles!! Plainville, MA Pay: $17/hr Description: * Answer calls from customers around orders * Enter necessary order information into company system * Answer any questions customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Internship in Finance

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in a career in finance? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an educational stipend, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Solar Sales Consultant (Pre-set appointments)

🏛️ Momentum Solar

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Unique Opportunity! Position: Solar Sales Consultant Location: Boston, MA Schedule: Flexible Annual Income: $100,000-$200,000 + full benefits Start Date: ASAP Job Overview: We are currently seeking a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Woonsocket, RI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

9. RSC Solar Consultant - Paid Training & Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ Venture Solar

📍 Acton, MA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Venture Solar is a residential and commercial solar provider servicing customers in NJ, NY, CT, MA, NH, and RI. We take an employee and customer first approach with the goal of providing the best ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Worcester Post

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
97
Followers
196
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainville, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Business Hours#Ct#Ma Pay#Ma Schedule#Cdl#Western Express Worcester#Otr#Cpm#Crst Expedited Woonsocket#Venture Solar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy