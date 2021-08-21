Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Worcester require no experience

(Worcester, MA) These companies are hiring Worcester residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Bedford, MA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOOKING FOR: Entry level Data Entry/ Customer Support Candidates! HOURS: Normal business hours Monday- Friday PAY: $18-20/hr Description: * Answer inbound calls from customer regarding order status ...

2. Entry Level Office Role

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Plainville, MA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Office Roles!! Plainville, MA Pay: $17/hr Description: * Answer calls from customers around orders * Enter necessary order information into company system * Answer any questions customers ...

3. Entry Level Internship in Finance

🏛️ Year Up

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you interested in a career in finance? Year Up is a one-year, intensive program that provides young adults with hands-on skill development, corporate internships, an educational stipend, and ...

4. Entry Level Solar Sales Consultant (Pre-set appointments)

🏛️ Momentum Solar

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Unique Opportunity! Position: Solar Sales Consultant Location: Boston, MA Schedule: Flexible Annual Income: $100,000-$200,000 + full benefits Start Date: ASAP Job Overview: We are currently seeking a ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Worcester, MA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Woonsocket, RI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

9. RSC Solar Consultant - Paid Training & Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ Venture Solar

📍 Acton, MA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Venture Solar is a residential and commercial solar provider servicing customers in NJ, NY, CT, MA, NH, and RI. We take an employee and customer first approach with the goal of providing the best ...