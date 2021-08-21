Cancel
Charleston, SC

These Charleston companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Charleston Post
 7 days ago

(Charleston, SC) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Charleston are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 North Charleston, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Aircraft Refueler/Line Service Technician

🏛️ Atlantic Aviation

📍 North Charleston, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Training Provided! We are seeking self-motivated, safe, positive, enthusiastic, goal-oriented individuals for immediate openings as a Line Service Technician/Aircraft Fueler (LST). Responsibilities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

