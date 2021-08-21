Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaylord, MI

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Gaylord

Posted by 
Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 7 days ago

(GAYLORD, MI) Companies in Gaylord are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gaylord:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYsiCuS00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Grayling, MI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $4068 per week in MI- Petoskey, MI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $4,068 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Financial Controller

🏛️ Cornerstone Staffing Solutions

📍 Kalkaska, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Industry leader in the manufacture of custom filtration products for the aerospace, automotive and commercial industries, seeks an experienced Financial Controller to lead all aspects of financial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Project Lead Engineer

🏛️ Cornerstone Staffing Solutions

📍 Kalkaska, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Hire opportunity for qualified Project Lead Engineer. Prominent manufacturing company for aerospace and automotive with corporate offices and operations in Northern Michigan seeks a Project ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ GRUS Construction

📍 Boyne City, MI

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman needed for new commercial construction in the Boyne City, MI area. You will be responsible for all phases of commercial electrical installations including building service. Duties will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Server

🏛️ Beards Brewery LLC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Beardstenders play an integral role in providing an excellent experience for our brewery guests. We are a high volume and fast paced brewpub, therefore it's crucial that all Beardstenders are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Gaylord, MI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for work as a senior/retiree, college student, or anyone who loves to interact with their community? LeafFilter Gutter Protection, a rapidly growing home improvement company is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Medical Assistant

🏛️ Petoskey Surgeons, PC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill a position doing typical medical assistant duties in a very fast paced general/vascular surgeons office.

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Adam Korson Agency - Farm Bureau Insurance

📍 Gaylord, MI

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Gaylord, MI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gaylord News Watch

Gaylord News Watch

Gaylord, MI
43
Followers
178
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gaylord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Boyne City, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Full Time Job#Medical Surgical Travel#Mi Petoskey#Mi Nomad Health#Nomad#Service#Cdl#Forward Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy