These Parkersburg companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Parkersburg, WV) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Parkersburg are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Parkersburg, WV
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Non-Medical Caregiver (Day Shift/ Part-Time)
🏛️ Amada Senior Care of West Virginia
📍 Ravenswood, WV
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hiring Urgently! We can give you an immediate schedule! We are looking for a compassionate caregiver to provide assistance with activities of daily living. You will have a 1:1 caregiving experience ...
3. Equipment Technician
🏛️ United Talent
📍 Parkersburg, WV
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
United Talent is immediately hiring 100% Traveling Machine Operators, NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED, UP TO 2K EACH WEEK! Job Duties: * Travel by van around the US with a team, staying in quality hotels ...
4. Class A Truck Driver Regional Delivery, Home Weekends, Paid Weekly!
🏛️ Staffmark
📍 Ellenboro, WV
💰 $26 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Class A Truck Driver Regional Delivery, Home Weekends, Paid Weekly! Pay Rate: $26.00 hourly Staffmark Drivers has immediate openings in the Ellenboro, WV area! We're hiring Class A delivery drivers ...
5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Parkersburg, WV
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
6. Glass Production
🏛️ United Talent
📍 Parkersburg, WV
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
United Talent Staffing is immediately hiring Glass Production Laborers for the Paden City, WV area! Job Responsibilities: * General Labor * Casting Molten Glass * Glass Cutting * Shipping duties Pay ...
7. Housekeeping Attendant
🏛️ Wyndham Super 8 Motel
📍 Ripley, WV
💰 $8 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
The Super 8 in Ripley, WV is looking to fill immediate openings for Part Time and Full Time Housekeeping Attendants to be part of our team! You will perform a variety of light cleaning and organizing ...
