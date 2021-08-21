Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

These Parkersburg companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Parkersburg Voice
Parkersburg Voice
 7 days ago

(Parkersburg, WV) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Parkersburg are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYsiB1j00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Parkersburg, WV

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Non-Medical Caregiver (Day Shift/ Part-Time)

🏛️ Amada Senior Care of West Virginia

📍 Ravenswood, WV

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Urgently! We can give you an immediate schedule! We are looking for a compassionate caregiver to provide assistance with activities of daily living. You will have a 1:1 caregiving experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Equipment Technician

🏛️ United Talent

📍 Parkersburg, WV

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Talent is immediately hiring 100% Traveling Machine Operators, NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED, UP TO 2K EACH WEEK! Job Duties: * Travel by van around the US with a team, staying in quality hotels ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A Truck Driver Regional Delivery, Home Weekends, Paid Weekly!

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Ellenboro, WV

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Truck Driver Regional Delivery, Home Weekends, Paid Weekly! Pay Rate: $26.00 hourly Staffmark Drivers has immediate openings in the Ellenboro, WV area! We're hiring Class A delivery drivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Parkersburg, WV

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Glass Production

🏛️ United Talent

📍 Parkersburg, WV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Talent Staffing is immediately hiring Glass Production Laborers for the Paden City, WV area! Job Responsibilities: * General Labor * Casting Molten Glass * Glass Cutting * Shipping duties Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Housekeeping Attendant

🏛️ Wyndham Super 8 Motel

📍 Ripley, WV

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Super 8 in Ripley, WV is looking to fill immediate openings for Part Time and Full Time Housekeeping Attendants to be part of our team! You will perform a variety of light cleaning and organizing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg, WV
78
Followers
193
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parkersburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Paden City, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Talent Staffing#Glass Production Laborers#Full Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy