Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, TX

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bay City

Posted by 
Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 7 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Companies in Bay City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bay City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYsiA9000

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2731 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $2,731 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Wharton, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2731 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CL A FRAC No Previous Oilfield Exp-$1800-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. FT/PT LPN - $47/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Needville, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ShiftMed is looking for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), of any and all levels of experience, to join our nursing team!We do things a little differently. ShiftMed is offering you a position where ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Heavy Equipment Operator

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Heavy Equipment Operators * Currently seeking a qualified heavy equipment operator for a solar construction job site. * Qualified operator will have 5+ years of experience operating an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. AT&T Manager in Training

🏛️ Diamond AdvanEdge

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a career-driven individual to hire and train into Management for our Houston area stores. Our office is in Sugar Land and we have locations in Sugar Land, Richmond, Katy, Memorial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Lab Technician - 2 Year Contract

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Old Ocean, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Old Ocean, TX. It is a 2 year contract position. The pay for this position starts at $25/HR and increases, DOE. Please apply and attach an updated resume if you would like ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Medical Assistant

🏛️ Medical Leaders and Associates

📍 West Columbia, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Assistant to become a part of our team! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

9. General Labor Warehouse

🏛️ Spherion

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spherion is a professional staffing company dedicated to helping local businesses find local people. We are currently staffing for Forklift Operators located in Wharton, TX . We are seeking a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Office Manager

🏛️ Amdf Inc

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Manager With Quickbooks Experience Job in Wharton, TX Box Wheelchairs is looking for a full-time Office manager with QuickBooks knowledge. This position will help out with providing general ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
104
Followers
368
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugar Land, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Needville, TX
City
Bay City, TX
City
Richmond, TX
City
Wharton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Forward Air#Cl#Frac#Frac#Lpn#At T#Forklift Operators#Amdf Inc Wharton#Quickbooks Experience Job#Tx Box Wheelchairs#Quickbooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy