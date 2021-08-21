Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) Companies in Bay City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bay City:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2731 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $2,731 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Wharton, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2731 ...

3. CL A FRAC No Previous Oilfield Exp-$1800-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Bay City, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

4. FT/PT LPN - $47/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Needville, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ShiftMed is looking for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), of any and all levels of experience, to join our nursing team!We do things a little differently. ShiftMed is offering you a position where ...

5. Heavy Equipment Operator

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Heavy Equipment Operators * Currently seeking a qualified heavy equipment operator for a solar construction job site. * Qualified operator will have 5+ years of experience operating an ...

6. AT&T Manager in Training

🏛️ Diamond AdvanEdge

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a career-driven individual to hire and train into Management for our Houston area stores. Our office is in Sugar Land and we have locations in Sugar Land, Richmond, Katy, Memorial ...

7. Lab Technician - 2 Year Contract

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Old Ocean, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Old Ocean, TX. It is a 2 year contract position. The pay for this position starts at $25/HR and increases, DOE. Please apply and attach an updated resume if you would like ...

8. Medical Assistant

🏛️ Medical Leaders and Associates

📍 West Columbia, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Assistant to become a part of our team! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. Responsibilities

9. General Labor Warehouse

🏛️ Spherion

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spherion is a professional staffing company dedicated to helping local businesses find local people. We are currently staffing for Forklift Operators located in Wharton, TX . We are seeking a ...

10. Office Manager

🏛️ Amdf Inc

📍 Wharton, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Manager With Quickbooks Experience Job in Wharton, TX Box Wheelchairs is looking for a full-time Office manager with QuickBooks knowledge. This position will help out with providing general ...