These Albany companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Albany, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Albany companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Insurance Broker- Entry Level

🏛️ Family First Life - Prestige

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Family First Life, Prestige it is our mission to change how people view insurance agents and how we work in the industry. Not only do we have the highest compensation in the industry, but we ...

2. Life Insurance Sales - Work From Home - No Experience Needed $65K FT

🏛️ Sminkey Agency

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***** PRIORITY CONSIDERATION FOR THIS POSITION WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES WHO: Visit (cut and paste into your browser), to learn if our core values align with your goals. If you would like to proceed ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

7. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...