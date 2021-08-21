These Capay companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Capay, CA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Capay companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Woodland, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSM4 - Sacramento, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr*+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSM4 - 3620 Ramos Drive, West Sacramento, CA, 95691, United States ...

2. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $16.35/hr!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: 1700 Fairway Drive, 94605 San Leandro, CA Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.35 Immediate openings ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Winters, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Madison, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Job opportunities vary by location. We ...

5. Team Lead - Call Center - Remote - CA

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Team Lead Jobs in the State of California. While working in a Team Lead job for Adecco, you will earn $27/hour + other great benefits! Job Description: Drive delivery ...

6. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

7. CDL A Seasonal Local Gondola Doubles in Dixon, CA

🏛️ Button Transportation Inc

📍 Dixon, CA

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately hiring Local CDL A Gondola Drivers - Consistent Routes, Home Every Night, Excellent Pay and Benefits! Hiring within a reasonable driving radius of Dixon, CA (Preferably 25-30 miles) As a ...

8. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

9. Class A Delivery Driver Sign On Bonus and No Weekends

🏛️ Golden Brands

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Delivery Driver Sign On Bonus and No Weekends Call (877) 838-8743 for more information! Join the #1 beer distributor in the United States! We are hiring immediately and offering the following

10. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Pleasant Grove, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0031 Sysco Sacramento, Inc. Zip Code: 95668 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $100,000/year including base, OT and incentives