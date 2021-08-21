Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Capay, CA

These Capay companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 7 days ago

(Capay, CA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Capay companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYsi8Sn00

1. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Woodland, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSM4 - Sacramento, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr*+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSM4 - 3620 Ramos Drive, West Sacramento, CA, 95691, United States ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $16.35/hr!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: 1700 Fairway Drive, 94605 San Leandro, CA Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.35 Immediate openings ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Winters, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Madison, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Job opportunities vary by location. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Team Lead - Call Center - Remote - CA

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Team Lead Jobs in the State of California. While working in a Team Lead job for Adecco, you will earn $27/hour + other great benefits! Job Description: Drive delivery ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Seasonal Local Gondola Doubles in Dixon, CA

🏛️ Button Transportation Inc

📍 Dixon, CA

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately hiring Local CDL A Gondola Drivers - Consistent Routes, Home Every Night, Excellent Pay and Benefits! Hiring within a reasonable driving radius of Dixon, CA (Preferably 25-30 miles) As a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A Delivery Driver Sign On Bonus and No Weekends

🏛️ Golden Brands

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Delivery Driver Sign On Bonus and No Weekends Call (877) 838-8743 for more information! Join the #1 beer distributor in the United States! We are hiring immediately and offering the following

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Pleasant Grove, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0031 Sysco Sacramento, Inc. Zip Code: 95668 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $100,000/year including base, OT and incentives

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Capay News Flash

Capay News Flash

Capay, CA
10
Followers
195
Post
414
Views
ABOUT

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
West Sacramento, CA
City
Capay, CA
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Truck Drivers#Amazon Workforce Staffing#Team Lead Jobs#Cdl A Flatbed Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy