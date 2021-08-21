Cancel
Palestine, TX

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Palestine

Posted by 
Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 7 days ago

(PALESTINE, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Palestine.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Palestine:


1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Tennessee Colony, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,820 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jacksonville, TX

💰 $2,820 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Jacksonville, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CL A FRAC No Previous Oilfield Exp-$1800-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Palestine, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. TX URGENT LPN (6A-6P)- Double Weekends Saturday & Sunday - $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nursing - LPN position needed- 6A-6P- Double Weekends Saturday & Sunday Experience in SNF setting preferred. Shift: (6A-6P)- Double Weekends Saturday & Sunday Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Lead Estimator

🏛️ Frankston Packaging Company, LLC

📍 Frankston, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The purpose of the position of Estimator is to provide selling prices for products to be manufactured / purchased from Frankston Packaging. Costs are compiled and profit margins are attached to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Sales Agent - Tyler, TX

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Poynor, TX

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Restaurant Assistant General Manager -Fun Fast Casual Atmosphere

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager Fast Casual - Upbeat Concept We are searching for a highly motivated Restaurant General Manager for a fun, fast-paced, established company. If this sounds like you, apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Apprentice Electrician

🏛️ Lead Industrial - DFW

📍 Tennessee Colony, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a leading national skilled trade organization, we have the resources to help you maximize the skills you've developed and to contribute positively to your trade. LEAD offers great benefits such as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Cri...

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Rusk, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Correctional Officer Texas Department Of Criminal Justice - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Are you ready to make a difference in a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A Cdl Truck Owner Operators

🏛️ Job Vitals

📍 Grapeland, TX

💰 $257,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Cdl Truck Owner Operators - Parkway Transport Inc Drive Strong with Parkway. Leasing Owner Operators Texas Only Runs! Terminals in San Antonio, Temple, and Weslaco, TX $ 5,000 SIGN-ON BONUS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Palestine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

