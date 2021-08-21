Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Shaniko

(SHANIKO, OR) Companies in Shaniko are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shaniko:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,255 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $3,255 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Madras, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021 * Duration ...

2. Local Route Driver

🏛️ Castle Tire

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location Prineville, Oregon Pay $26 -$28 Schedule M-F 7:00 AM - typically 8 - 10 hour workdays Saturdays - dependant on business levels Average weekly hours - 40 - 55 Job Summary As a Castle Tire ...

3. Experienced Technician

🏛️ Subaru of Bend

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all Super Star Automotive Technicians! Are you an experienced automotive technician? Are Diagnostics your specialty? Are you a fast & efficient technician? Do you have at least 3-5 years of ...

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Warm Springs, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

5. Lead Receptionist

🏛️ H&R Block

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What you'll do... Joining us as an Associate Team Leader , you'll support a single retail office during tax season to consistently exceed client expectations and provide daily operations direction ...

6. Sales Manager

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

7. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Warm Springs, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,743 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $2,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Madras, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2743 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $2,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Madras, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2743 ...

10. Make up to $19/hour - Deliver with Caviar

🏛️ Caviar

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. Caviar is a part of DoorDash. When you sign up, youll join the fleet of independent couriers, called Dashers. Through DoorDash, you can receive either Caviar or DoorDash ...