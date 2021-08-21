Cancel
Sunnyside, WA

These Sunnyside companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Sunnyside Today
 7 days ago

(Sunnyside, WA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sunnyside-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Sunnyside, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Grandview, WA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Yakima, WA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Wapato, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Specialist Pay: $15.00 /hour Seeking Seasonal Customer Service Specialists! immediate openings, Full-Time, $15.00/hr. What's in it for you? Elwood Staffing associates are eligible ...

8. Production Clerk

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Selah, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Worker - Immediate Openings! Awesome opportunity with an amazing employer!!! Apply Today!!! A production worker is responsible for operating equipment in a factory and preparing items for ...

9. Fogging/Fysium Applicator

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Selah, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fogging/Fysium Applicator Pay: $18.00 /hour Seeking Seasonal employees for post-harvest! Immediate opening now until October 31st. $18.00/hr. Full-Time, Bonus for being a seasonal worker! What's in ...

ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

