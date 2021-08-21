Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Milford require no experience

(Milford, ME) These companies are hiring Milford residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Machine Operator Third Shift

🏛️ HW Staffing Solutions

📍 Old Town, ME

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate, temporary to hire openings! Sign on bonuses, OT incentives and perfect attendance bonus paid weekly! Immediate openings for entry level, 3rd shift temporary to hire Mold Machine Operator ...

2. Home improvement specialist

🏛️ Nasons Home Solutions

📍 Carmel, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* No experience required * Responsible for the assisting in insulation, waterproofing, and mold remediation services. * Loads and unloads equipment and tools. * Operates various types of hand and power ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Bangor, ME

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Bangor, ME

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...