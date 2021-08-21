Work remotely in Savannah — these positions are open now

(Savannah, GA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Licensed Sales Producer

🏛️ Savannah Insurance Advisors

📍 Bluffton, SC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leader in the insurance industry, Savannah Insurance Advisors, is seeking an ambitious and talentedLicensed Insurance Agentto join our team. Leads provided!! Remote/Home Office based! At Savannah ...

4. Remote Sales Representative

🏛️ FFL Coastal

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you capable of performing at a high level? Are you tired of getting paid the same as the person you're outworking? Want to be rewarded for the work you do? If you answer yes to any of these ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Wilmington Island, GA

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

7. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Savannah, GA

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...