Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Mattoon Digest
 7 days ago

(Mattoon, IL) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYshzgU00

1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Mattoon, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Microsoft Cloud Stack Developer .NET/C# (100% Remote)

🏛️ MyAgData

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're looking to add your skills to a small (10-15 person), fully funded (years of runway), rapidly growing team creating the farming industry's equivalent of TurboTax read on. We have multiple ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Pesotum, IL

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Mattoon, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Domino's Assistant Manager - Starting at $14 per hour (2902)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Mattoon, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * Starting at $13.00 per hour * Benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

