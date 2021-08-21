Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, VA

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 7 days ago

(Leesburg, VA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYshynl00

1. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Frederick, MD

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Leesburg, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Member Service Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Advancea

📍 Reston, VA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advancea Member Service Specialist Mission The Member Service Specialist will champion the company brand, mission, and value proposition through connecting with association members and helping them ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leesburg Digest

Leesburg Digest

Leesburg, VA
40
Followers
193
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Remote Working#Ote#Working From Home#Software Companies#Salesforce Cpq Consultant#Cpq#Channel Account#Usd Crossover For#Gfi Software#Ttec#Colonial Penn#Spanish#Az Co#Remote Customer Service#Salesforce Administrator#Aurea Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy