It is "unlikely" that today's G7 meeting will result in any extension to the Aug 31 deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan, the Defence Secretary has warned. Boris Johnson is expected to make a personal plea to Joe Biden to agree an extension during the online summit. Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister said it was his "first priority" to ensure the "complete" withdrawal of Britons and Afghans who helped the UK during its 20-year mission in the country.