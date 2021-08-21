Cancel
Imlay, NV

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Imlay

Imlay News Alert
Imlay News Alert
 7 days ago

(IMLAY, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Imlay companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Imlay:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYshw2J00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Imlay)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Imlay, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager

🏛️ Choice Hotels - Winnemucca

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Hotel General Manager to oversee three properties and to lead associates in creating the ultimate guest experience in the market of. The ideal candidate should have an excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Geology Technician I

🏛️ Hecla Nevada

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hecla Nevada operates three gold mines in northern Nevada, Fire Creek, Hollister and Midas. The mines were purchased by Hecla Mining Company, headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in July 2018

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. NV - Social Worker - Days - $35 - $50/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Humboldt General Hospital is seeking a Social Worker. Will mainly be working in Long Term Care (Nursing Home), but will also have opportunity to work in Outpatient side. We are a large Critical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Medical Technologist

🏛️ Labminds Staffing & Recruiting, LLC

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Responsible for a high level of technical knowledge and application of that knowledge to department testing, clinical relevance, and complex problem solving skills * Serves as a department resource ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. NV - Phlebotomist - $15 - $18/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Phlebotomist job requirementsWe're looking for important phlebotomist skills such as presence of mind, people skills and attention to detail. You should have a diploma in phlebotomy and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

