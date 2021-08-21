Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Astoria

(ASTORIA, OR) Companies in Astoria are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Astoria:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3407 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $3,407 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Astoria, OR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3407 ...

2. Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist - Night shift (23482)

🏛️ Health Advocates Network, Inc.

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $58 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Advocates Network is hiring a Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist with at least 1 year of recent experience ! This is a full-time contract position at a nationally recognized hospital ...

3. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Long Beach, WA

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,862-$2,053 WEEKLY**PAY $96,824-$106,756 Annually**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *Hometime: 1 Day Per Week* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

4. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Seaside, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

5. Make up to $28/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Seaview, WA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

7. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

8. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ NW Consultants

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring an organized administrative assistant to provide extraordinary customer service. Responsibilities include answering all phone calls and emails quickly and kindly, making existing office ...

9. Journeyman Lineman - Klamath Falls, Oregon (Local 659) *5k Sign-On Bonus* - 104913

🏛️ PacifiCorp

📍 Warrenton, OR

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our team! PacifiCorp is seeking customer-centric candidates to grow and sustain our commitment to a culture of customer service excellence, environmental sustainability and diversity, equity and ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,373 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $3,373 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Astoria, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP