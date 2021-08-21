Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hoyt Lakes

(HOYT LAKES, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hoyt Lakes companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hoyt Lakes:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Firearms Specialist - Virginia Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Firearms Specialist - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $13.50-$16.00 per hour (Higher wages offered and based on experience) Job ...

3. HHA Home Health Aide

🏛️ New Journey Residence

📍 Biwabik, MN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Must meet and maintain State requirements of a certified home health aide. * Requires level of knowledge normally required in the course of obtaining a high school diploma. * Experience working the ...

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Receptionist for Assisted Living Community

🏛️ Edgewood Healthcare

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Receptionist for Assisted Living Community Overview Employment Status: Part-time Shift: Day Date Posted: 7/1/2021 Address: 705 17th St. N City: Virginia State: MN Description Hey Virginia , we're in ...

6. Electric Motor Winder

🏛️ Malton Electric Co.

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced electric motor winder for both of our locations in northern MInnesota and northern Michigan. Knowledge of rewinding 3-phase form coil and random wound stators. Proficient in the use of ...

7. Retail Stocking Associate $13.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

8. Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker

🏛️ Accra

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$5,000 Hiring Bonus Come and work for a company that the Star Tribune listed among the 2021 standard setters for Top Workplaces! The passion and purpose of the people that make up the Accra Family is ...

9. Outside Sales - 150k+ GET PAID DAILY

🏛️ FFL Freedom

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview: FFL Freedom believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! WHY WORK HERE... * Ask about our FAST START program. * Highest Commission paid - TOP ...

10. Travel Nurse (RN) - Cardiovascular Operating Room - $3,743/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Virginia, MN

💰 $3,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated