Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sawyers Bar, CA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Sawyers Bar

Posted by 
Sawyers Bar Daily
Sawyers Bar Daily
 7 days ago

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sawyers Bar companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sawyers Bar:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYshtO800

1. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential and Commercial Property surveys in Yreka, CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California. Applicants must ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Pharmacy Technician

🏛️ Rx relief

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pharmacy Technician Job Opp Alert Attention Pharmacy Technicians: Are you ready for a great new job near Yreka, CA Get the training you need to master your job and keep your career moving forward ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Physical Therapist Manager

🏛️ Hunter Ambrose Recruitment & Executive Search Firm

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hunter Ambrose International | Recruiting for a Rehab Manager Our client is located in northern California - 90 minutes from Redding, California and 40 minutes south of Ashland, Oregon Salary range ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse | RN | ICU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar, CA
6
Followers
182
Post
321
Views
ABOUT

With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Ashland, CA
City
Redding, CA
State
California State
City
Sawyers Bar, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
Personal FinanceNBC Philadelphia

Pandemic Pushes Search for Remote Jobs Up 460%

Job searches for remote work are up 460% in the two years through June 2021, according to Glassdoor data. Interest has tapered but remained elevated even as the U.S. economy reopens, suggesting the trend has staying power. It's unclear whether employers will meet the demand. Workers may have more leverage...
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: There are more job openings than Coloradans on unemployment. Matchmaking isn’t easy.

The pandemic has created an out-of-balance workforce, and there could be more big changes next month. On one hand, somewhere around 100,000 Coloradans will stop receiving weekly unemployment checks after Sept. 4, when federal pandemic benefits end. On the other, thousands of employers are trying to fill 126,773 jobs, the state’s official job board showed Friday.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Delaware StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Delaware

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Delaware StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PoliticsWREG

2020 Census data illustrates growing diversity

This digital map charts out the U.S. Census’ Diversity Index rating per state. The diversity index compares the degree of racial and ethnic variability in a population. The greater the number the more diverse the population is. The following two digital maps show states where the Hispanic and Black population...
EconomyPosted by
CBS News

Some U.S. states are issuing their own stimulus checks and cash bonuses

The nearly $1 trillion in federal relief sent to U.S. households through three stimulus checks is credited with reducing poverty and helping millions of families weather the pandemic. But with the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading across the nation, some states are also moving to distribute payments. A handful of states...
Delaware Statethecentersquare.com

Unemployment rate trending downward in Delaware

(The Center Square) – Unemployment is trending downward in Delaware. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics released its July 2021 report, and the Blue Hen State saw a drop of unemployment from 5.8% in June to 5.6% in July, signaling the state’s workforce is growing. Delaware fell slightly above the...
Politicsboisedev.com

Idaho Legal Aid sues Gov. Little, Dept. of Labor over cutoff of federal unemployment benefits

Idaho Legal Aid Services is challenging Governor Brad Little’s move to end extra unemployment benefits for Idahoans early. On Monday, Idaho Legal Aid’s Associate Director Howard Belodoff and Martin Hendrickson filed a motion in district court for injunctive relief against Little and the Idaho Department of Labor for “violating their statutory obligations” to ensure the Gem State’s residents receive the additional unemployment benefits from the CARES Act.

Comments / 0

Community Policy