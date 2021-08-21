Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Sawyers Bar

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sawyers Bar companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sawyers Bar:

1. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential and Commercial Property surveys in Yreka, CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California. Applicants must ...

2. Pharmacy Technician

🏛️ Rx relief

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pharmacy Technician Job Opp Alert Attention Pharmacy Technicians: Are you ready for a great new job near Yreka, CA Get the training you need to master your job and keep your career moving forward ...

3. Physical Therapist Manager

🏛️ Hunter Ambrose Recruitment & Executive Search Firm

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hunter Ambrose International | Recruiting for a Rehab Manager Our client is located in northern California - 90 minutes from Redding, California and 40 minutes south of Ashland, Oregon Salary range ...

4. Registered Nurse | RN | ICU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...