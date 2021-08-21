Cancel
Hatch, NM

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Hatch

Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 7 days ago

(Hatch, NM) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Hatch-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Capistrano Agency

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make a six-figure income, but have lacked the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable and do you possess a positive outlook? Do you want to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Stocking Associate $12.95/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Agent - HIGH COMPENSATION - Work from home

🏛️ Family First Life NW

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. IT Networking &/or Access Control Field Technician

🏛️ Atlas International Technology Services, Inc

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE NEED IN YOUR AREA If the idea of being your own boss, setting your own schedule, not having to worry about scheduling, billing, or invoicing....then we are a perfect fit for you. You show ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-Being ( Las Cruces, NM )

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PART TIME FIELD REPRESENTATIVES NATIONAL SURVEY OF CHILD AND ADOLESCENT WELL-BEING Part-time work paying $17.23 per hour plus $4.23 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $21.46 per hour ! RTI ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hatch Updates

Hatch Updates

Hatch, NM
ABOUT

With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

