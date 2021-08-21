A job on your schedule? These Anderson positions offer flexible hours
(Anderson, IN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Anderson are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. CDL A Local Truck Driver - $1425/Week
🏛️ FirstFleet Inc
📍 Gas City, IN
💰 $90,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
CDL A Truck Driver Home Daily - $1425 Min Guaratee + $5K Bonus We deliver non-perishable goods. Average round trip is 425 miles. 5-day set work week with 2 consecutive days off. Also Hiring Part Time ...
2. CDL A Local Part Time Truck Drivers
🏛️ Perfect Transportation
📍 Anderson, IN
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
CDL A Local Part Time Truck Drivers Contact Recruiting Today at (844) 556-0044 Career Opportunities Perfect Transportation wants you behind the wheel of one of our trucks! We are looking for the ...
3. CDL A Local Dedicated Truck Driver - Home Daily + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus!
🏛️ Online Transportation
📍 Carmel, IN
💰 $260 daily
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Professional, Hardworking CDL-A Local Dedicated Truck Drivers Needed For Great-Paying Full Time & Part Time Opportunities! Class A drivers can find the perfect combination of quality home time and ...
4. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver
🏛️ Schneider
📍 Anderson, IN
💰 $53,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Regional part-time truck drivers in Schneider's Van Truckload division enjoy flexible scheduling working as little as 8 days per month. Earn up to $0.50 per mile* in this CDL driving job and haul 95 ...
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Muncie, IN
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
