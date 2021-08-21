Cancel
Anderson, IN

A job on your schedule? These Anderson positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Anderson Today
Anderson Today
 7 days ago

(Anderson, IN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Anderson are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYshrcg00

1. CDL A Local Truck Driver - $1425/Week

🏛️ FirstFleet Inc

📍 Gas City, IN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Driver Home Daily - $1425 Min Guaratee + $5K Bonus We deliver non-perishable goods. Average round trip is 425 miles. 5-day set work week with 2 consecutive days off. Also Hiring Part Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Local Part Time Truck Drivers

🏛️ Perfect Transportation

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Local Part Time Truck Drivers Contact Recruiting Today at (844) 556-0044 Career Opportunities Perfect Transportation wants you behind the wheel of one of our trucks! We are looking for the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Local Dedicated Truck Driver - Home Daily + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ Online Transportation

📍 Carmel, IN

💰 $260 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Professional, Hardworking CDL-A Local Dedicated Truck Drivers Needed For Great-Paying Full Time & Part Time Opportunities! Class A drivers can find the perfect combination of quality home time and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $53,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Regional part-time truck drivers in Schneider's Van Truckload division enjoy flexible scheduling working as little as 8 days per month. Earn up to $0.50 per mile* in this CDL driving job and haul 95 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

