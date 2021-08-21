Cancel
Hamilton, IN

Job alert: These jobs are open in Hamilton

Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 7 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hamilton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hamilton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYshqjx00

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $6708 per week in IN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $6,708 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Insurance Agent

2. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available , however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION . We have 200,000 REQUEST from Potential Client's in our Inventory and THEY need to be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

4. Java Developer

4. Java Developer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Java Developer This Jobot Job is hosted by: Garrett Mathison Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $100,000 - $110,000 per year A ...

5. Outside Sales Agent

5. Outside Sales Agent

🏛️ Ness Bros. Realtors & Auctioneers

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $53,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking to hire an energetic, competitive and goal-oriented person looking to build their career in a consultative-selling environment. Training and skill development are at the forefront of ...

6. Machine Adjusters

6. Machine Adjusters

🏛️ Double Envelope

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Double Envelope, is a leading manufacturer of custom envelopes has immediate openings in our Angola, Indiana plant. These positions require good basic math skills, pre-employment testing. We offer ...

7. Administrative Assistant

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ DIRIG SHEET METAL

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $34,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Administrative Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Draft correspondences and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Inbound Call Center Representative - Scheduler

🏛️ Creative Financial Staffing (CFS)

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedulers Needed! Start a new career in the Healthcare Field Today!! We are looking for full time Schedulers to join our growing team. These are IN OFFICE positions in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Job ...

9. Medical Customer Agent

9. Medical Customer Agent

🏛️ Creative Financial Staffing (CFS)

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $26,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In this role, you will... * Answer inbound customer payment calls. For non-payment calls, provide entry-level troubleshooting and redirecting of calls when appropriate. * Coordinate with internal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

