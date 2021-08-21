Cancel
Oroville, WA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Oroville

Oroville Daily
 7 days ago

(OROVILLE, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Oroville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oroville:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Tonasket, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

2. Assistant Teacher

🏛️ Okanogan County Child Development Association

📍 Oroville, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant Teacher Thank you for your interest in Okanogan County Child Development Association. By joining our agency, you will become part of our 50+ year legacy of providing services to children ...

3. 21-272 General Tree Fruit Worker X 20, Tonasket & Oroville, WA Areas H-2A

🏛️ EMPLOYMENT SECURITY DEPT

📍 Tonasket, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

227975997General Tree Fruit Worker x 20 Tonasket & Oroville Washington H2A This H-2A job opportunity is limited to qualified, available workers that are currently eligible to work in the United ...

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

