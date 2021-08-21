Cancel
Benkelman, NE

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Benkelman

Benkelman News Beat
 7 days ago

(BENKELMAN, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Benkelman.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Benkelman:


1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ HomeTown Agency

📍 Wauneta, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HomeTown Agency is growing, and ready to add a new Customer Service Representative to our team. We pride ourselves on our excellent culture, and we are seeking someone who wants to be a part of that ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Bird City, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

3. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ HomeTown Agency

📍 Wauneta, NE

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HomeTown Agency is looking for it's next top Insurance Sales Representative, and we are hoping it is you! If you are a quick learner who excels in a fast-paced office and is driven by finding the ...

4. Registered Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Rawlins County Dental Clinic

📍 Atwood, KS

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rawlins County Dental Clinic is accepting applications for Registered Dental Hygienist for PRN, part-time, and full-time. Requirements: Kansas Licensure (current or soon graduating school ...

5. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Benkelman, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

6. General Dentist

🏛️ Rawlins County Dental Clinic

📍 Atwood, KS

💰 $158,603 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rawlins County Dental Clinic is a small nonprofit, safety-net dental clinic in Northwest Kansas. We serve over 9 counties in Kansas as well as neighboring Southwest Nebraska. Our mission is to to ...

Benkelman News Beat

ABOUT

With Benkelman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

