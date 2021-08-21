Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Job alert: These South Lake Tahoe jobs are accepting applications

South Lake Tahoe Times
 7 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in South Lake Tahoe.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in South Lake Tahoe:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYshlZY00

1. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Non CDL Home Daily

🏛️ Pilot Freight Services Last Mile Home

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Call (844) 849-8522 to learn more about our Contractor opportunities in Reno, NV. Why Pilot? * Earn up to$160,000 - $175,000 * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,409 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 South Lake Tahoe, CA

💰 $2,409 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in South Lake Tahoe, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mortgage Sr Lead Technical Analyst

🏛️ Bank of the West

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mortgage Sr Lead Technical Analyst Description At Bank of the West, our people are having a positive impact on the world. We're investing where we feel we can make the most impact, like advancing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 South Lake Tahoe, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Agent

🏛️ The Newbauer Agency

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $102,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently looking for representatives ranging from entry level to experienced professionals seeking a different, more rewarding career and lifestyle. Representatives are responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

🏛️ The Jackson Insurance Group at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Administrative Technician

🏛️ The Tahoe City Public Utility District

📍 Tahoe City, CA

💰 $6,959 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Tahoe City Public Utility District wishes our upcoming retiree all the best in their next chapter! Now begins the search for their replacement. TCPUD has an exciting full-time career opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Property Management Senior Accountant

🏛️ Talent Acquisition

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT BLUE BIRD PROPERTY LLC Blue Bird Property, LLC is a for-profit organization that is Nevada-based and provides property management services at 13 multi-family apartment complexes (600 units ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Cleaning Crew Supervisor

🏛️ ProtoKleen

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cleaning Crew Supervisor to join our team! You will be responsible for maintaining a clean and orderly environment. Job Responsibilities: * Establishment of cleaning standards and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

