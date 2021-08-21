Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Start tomorrow? Corpus Christi companies hiring immediately

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 7 days ago

(Corpus Christi, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Corpus Christi are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Certified Labs

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thank you for exploring a career with Certified Labs. We have an immediate need for an ambitious, entry level , outside sales position in the Corpus Christi, TX area. As you grow with us, your ...

2. Class B Delivery Driver

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work for the Premier Driver Staffing Company, Staffmark Drivers! We have immediate openings for CDL B delivery drivers. * Day shift * Full-time, Monday thru Friday * Will be covering for high ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Major Pay Increase NON CDL Independent Contractors / Owner Operators Home Delivery

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $3,910 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 NON CDL Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Week: $$3,910 Up from $$3,167 ($743 ...

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
