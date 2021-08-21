Hiring Now: These roles are open in Binghamton

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Binghamton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Binghamton:

1. NY - Tele RN - AM - $89.17 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Binghamton, NY

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SNY licensed 12 hour AM CPR and ACLS cert Shift: 12 hour AM Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Telemetry Nurse General Certifications : ACLS BLS/BCLS

2. Manager of Product Testing

🏛️ Halomine, Inc.

📍 Binghamton, NY

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Halomine, Inc. is looking for a full-time management position with a strong foundation in microbiological testing methods and problem-solving skills to join our team. This position is primarily ...

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Binghamton, NY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

4. Senior Account Manager at Gearcor, Inc.

🏛️ Carol Yeager

📍 Conklin, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gearcor, Inc. in Conklin, NY is looking for one senior account manager to join our 39 person strong team. We are located on 1037 Powers Road. Our ideal candidate is a self-starter, motivated, and ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Binghamton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Binghamton, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Desktop / Laptop Support Technician

🏛️ PTY TECH LLC

📍 Binghamton, NY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Desktop / Laptop Support Technician THIS IS A TEMP-TO-PERM ROLE. Skills:: * 2 years experienced in desktop services and user support * Configure and deliver workplace HW * Laptops, Desktops, 2 in 1 ...

7. Loss Prevention Associate

🏛️ Field & Stream

📍 Conklin, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description DICK'S Sporting Goods is seeking full-time distribution center Loss Prevention Associate to join our team in Conklin, NY! Loss Prevention Associates at the DICK'S Sporting Goods ...

8. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Binghamton, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MP (Merchandise Processor) - Standing for full shift at work station - Log into computer - Product will come down conveyor - Scan product in using RF Scan gun - Computer will suggest a box size for ...

9. Cook

🏛️ CopperTop Tavern

📍 Binghamton, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come be part of our growing CopperTop Family!! Since 2007, CopperTop Tavern has been a family owned, locally operated business with locations across Central and Southern New York. CopperTop Tavern is ...

10. CDL-A Delivery Driver Home Daily

🏛️ Lineage Logistics

📍 Binghamton, NY

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$5,000 Sign On Bonus CDL-A Delivery Drivers to operate a commercial vehicle and provide safe and timely delivery of products to our client restaurants while following all DOT, OSHA and company ...