Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Rockport

(ROCKPORT, MA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Rockport companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rockport:

1. Account Executive

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Founded in 2015 our client has $10M in Series A funding and currently works with over 150 Fortune 1000 companies. Get ready to jump onto a rocket ship because this company is taking off! They are ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Gloucester, MA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

4. $18-$25 Per Hour! Looking for Crew Leaders and Laborers

🏛️ One Call Junk Haul

📍 Peabody, MA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Junk removal company looking to add Drivers and Laborers to our team. We are looking for reliable, hard working individuals that want to grow with our company. This is full time, year round work ...

5. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

6. Package Handler (Morning Shifts Available) - Earn up to $16.45/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Gloucester, MA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Everett, MA Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.45 Immediate openings available now Amazon remains open as ...

7. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

8. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Boston, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

9. CDL A Shuttle Truck Driver

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Peabody, MA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0056 Sysco Boston, LLC Zip Code: 01960 Minimum Years of Experience: Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $110,000/year including ...

10. House Cleaner

🏛️ MaidPro

📍 Beverly, MA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Up to $18+/hour with Tips Why clean with MaidPro? * Flexible hours * No nights or weekends * Competitive pay * Career advancement Here are some of the things you need: * Car * Smartphone * Valid ...