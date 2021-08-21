Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Gordon

(GORDON, NE) Companies in Gordon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gordon:

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Gordon)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gordon, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

3. Physician / ObGyn / South Dakota / Locum tenens / Urgent locums 2wk on/off OBG doc Any license Job

🏛️ Locum Physicians

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OBG locums; 2weeks on/off Immediate start; emergency credentialing to start next week! INPATIENT & OUTPATIENT ON CALL WEEKNIGHTS AND WEEKENDS Schedule: 8A-5P Mon-Fri; Length of contract: 6 MONTHS TO ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Dialysis - $1,701 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $1,701 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Dialysis for a travel nursing job in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Dialysis * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

6. Service Technician - Master Level

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Gordon, NE

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment, LLC is now accepting applications for Master Service Technician. Min. 5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology with Sprayers and Combines. Basic knowledge of ...

7. Insurance Customer Service Representative (Part-time) Gordon/Rushville NE

🏛️ Security First Bank

📍 Rushville, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Rushville - Center Branch - Rushville, NE Position Type Part-time Education Level High School Salary Range $13.00 - $15.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category ...

8. Physician / Pediatrics / South Dakota / Locum Tenens / Pine Ridge-Any state license Job

🏛️ Medcare Staffing, Inc.

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $115 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medcare Staffing is recruiting for a client in South Dakota. Since this is a government opportunity, ANY state license is accepted.This is a pediatric clinic seeking locum tenens coverage for their ...

9. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

10. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Pine Ridge, SD

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...