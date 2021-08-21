Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Elkhart

(ELKHART, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Elkhart.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elkhart:

1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Keyes, OK

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hugoton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hugoton, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,173 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hugoton, KS

💰 $2,173 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Hugoton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09 ...

4. Conservation Implementation Specialist

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Hugoton, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Conservation Implementation Specialist ID: AKS-022 Location: HugotonProgram: ACE Wage/Hr: $14.63 Hours/Week: 20 Minimum Age: 55 Being Age 55 or Older is Good for The Environment! The Agricultural ...

5. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Elkhart, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

6. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Elkhart, KS

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...