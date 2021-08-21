Start immediately with these jobs in Wichita Falls

(Wichita Falls, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Wichita Falls are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Customer Service Representative (Remote)

🏛️ ResultsCX

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Now! Paid Training, Competitive Compensation, Medical/Dental/Vision Coverage, 401(K), and Endless Career Growth Opportunities! Interview Today! Immediate Start Dates Available! Are you ready ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Staff Attorney - Wichita Falls

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Wichita Falls, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Glass Production Worker

🏛️ ABM Industries

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION: We are actively hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak through safe hiring procedures. Hiring: Glass Production Worker @ $11.50/hr. Location: Wichita Falls, TX Starting: Immediately Shift ...

8. Fellow - Attorney - Rural

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Fellowship - Attorney - Rural CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (LANWT) seeks a dynamic, self-starting individual ...

9. Legal Secretary - Wichita Falls

🏛️ Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $29,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Legal Secretary (Full-Time Position) CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Wichita Falls, Texas OVERVIEW : Legal Aid of ...