Wichita Falls, TX

Start immediately with these jobs in Wichita Falls

Posted by 
Wichita Falls News Beat
 7 days ago

(Wichita Falls, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Wichita Falls are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYshUW500

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative (Remote)

🏛️ ResultsCX

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Now! Paid Training, Competitive Compensation, Medical/Dental/Vision Coverage, 401(K), and Endless Career Growth Opportunities! Interview Today! Immediate Start Dates Available! Are you ready ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Staff Attorney - Wichita Falls

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Wichita Falls, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Glass Production Worker

🏛️ ABM Industries

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION: We are actively hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak through safe hiring procedures. Hiring: Glass Production Worker @ $11.50/hr. Location: Wichita Falls, TX Starting: Immediately Shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Fellow - Attorney - Rural

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Fellowship - Attorney - Rural CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (LANWT) seeks a dynamic, self-starting individual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Legal Secretary - Wichita Falls

🏛️ Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $29,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Legal Secretary (Full-Time Position) CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Wichita Falls, Texas OVERVIEW : Legal Aid of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls, TX
With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

