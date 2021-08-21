Inside the Five, Mandel face backlash after politician's social media post

A Twitter post by Josh Mandel commending a Perrysburg brewpub’s server for working her shift despite being ill has gotten both him and the brewpub in social-media hot water. Mr. Mandel, a former Ohio treasurer who is running for the Republican nomination to succeed Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate next year, tweeted a photo of himself at Inside the Five with a server he identified as Brianne and commending her work ethic.