Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Hilo Today
 7 days ago

(Hilo, HI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Hilo are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYshOSx00

1. Handyman Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Handyman

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Warehouse Jobs

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Line & Prep Chef

🏛️ Sweet Cane Cafe LLC

📍 Hilo, HI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an awesome addition to our team. We have an opening for a part time (with possibility of transitioning to full time) Line & Prep Chef! We serve mostly organic, fresh made from scratch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

