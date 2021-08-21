Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Hilo, HI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Hilo are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Handyman Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Hilo, HI
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Handyman
2. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr
🏛️ Warehouse Jobs
📍 Hilo, HI
💰 $36 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor
3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Hilo, HI
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Hilo, HI
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
5. Line & Prep Chef
🏛️ Sweet Cane Cafe LLC
📍 Hilo, HI
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking an awesome addition to our team. We have an opening for a part time (with possibility of transitioning to full time) Line & Prep Chef! We serve mostly organic, fresh made from scratch ...
