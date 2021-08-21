Ready for a change? These Safford jobs are accepting applications

(SAFFORD, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Safford companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Safford:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Safford)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Full-time Medical Assistant/Healthcare Tech Safford

🏛️ Gila Health Resources

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safford Medical Assistant Gila Health Resources is seeking a Full-time Medical Assistant/Healthcare Tech for its Safford Occupational Medicine Clinic. This position takes vitals, rooms patients ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Thatcher, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

6. DRIVER

🏛️ Legacy Beverage, LLC

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come join the team! Legacy Beverage Drivers are responsible for delivering the finest quality name brand products in the industry in Globe, AZ and the surrounding areas. This is a full-time, benefit ...

7. Retail Stocking Associate $14.65/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

8. Light Duty Mechanic

🏛️ Haralson Tire Company

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $66,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking a Light Duty Mechanic to join our team! Haralson Tire Pros & Auto Service is a fun and fast paced work environment looking for an individual that would like growth opportunity. We ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2986 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $2,986 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Safford, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...