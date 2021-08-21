No experience necessary — Schenectady companies hiring now

(Schenectady, NY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Schenectady companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Customer Service Representatives

🏛️ Charter Communications/Spectrum

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***Join us at the Times Union Job Fair 8/24 from 1-5PM at the Albany Marriott*** At A Glance * Full-time entry-level to mid-level customer service roles troubleshooting and resolving mobile customer ...

2. No Experience Needed ($2000 Sign-On Bonus) - Earn up to $17.70/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.70, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 10/3/2021

3. Entry Level Manufacturing - $17/hr - Great Benefits!

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Coxsackie, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have experience in food service, retail, or did you recently graduate high school? We have an incredible opportunity to advance your career! Manpower's partner in Coxsackie, NY is a growing ...

4. Entry Level Position - Consult Potential Customers - Hiring This Week

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Guilderland, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We fully train from the ground up, so no industry experience is required. We provide great benefits, weekly pay, and are looking to hire by the end of this week. Top candidates will be energetic ...

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

9. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

10. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a claims adjuster trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...