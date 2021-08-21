Start immediately with these jobs in Senatobia
(Senatobia, MS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Senatobia-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Molecular Laboratory Technician
🏛️ Kelly
📍 Memphis, TN
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Kelly Science & Clinical has an immediate opening for a Molecular Laboratory Technician in Memphis, TN. This is a great opportunity for newer science grads to gain industry experience working in a ...
2. Package Handler (Immediately Hiring) - Earn up to $18.40/hr
🏛️ Amazon
📍 Olive Branch, MS
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Memphis, TN Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...
3. Warehouse Worker - Second Shift
🏛️ McKesson
📍 Olive Branch, MS
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunity Description: * Your work matters in this time of crisis. McKesson is hiring ESSENTIAL WORKERS - IMMEDIATE HIRES - Earn up to $18.22/hour! McKesson is seeking dynamic & engaging ...
4. Machine Operator
🏛️ McKesson
📍 Olive Branch, MS
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunity Description: * Your work matters in this time of crisis. McKesson is hiring ESSENTIAL WORKERS - IMMEDIATE HIRES - Earn up to $18.00/hour! McKesson is seeking dynamic & engaging ...
5. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Hernando, MS
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DTN4 Memphis, TN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTN4 - Memphis - 3347 Pearson Road ...
6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Southaven, MS
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
7. Package Handler (Weekend Shifts Available) - Earn up to $15.50/hr
🏛️ Amazon
📍 Senatobia, MS
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Morning, Day, Weekend Location: Byhalia, MS Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 Immediate openings ...
8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Southaven, MS
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
9. Operations Associate-Receiving
🏛️ Anixter International
📍 Memphis, TN
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Launch your career and be home every day and most weekends. We are hiring immediately for a full time Warehouse worker in our receiving area! We will teach you about distribution and supply chain ...
