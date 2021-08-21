Start immediately with these jobs in Senatobia

(Senatobia, MS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Senatobia-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Molecular Laboratory Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Science & Clinical has an immediate opening for a Molecular Laboratory Technician in Memphis, TN. This is a great opportunity for newer science grads to gain industry experience working in a ...

2. Package Handler (Immediately Hiring) - Earn up to $18.40/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Olive Branch, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Memphis, TN Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

3. Warehouse Worker - Second Shift

🏛️ McKesson

📍 Olive Branch, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunity Description: * Your work matters in this time of crisis. McKesson is hiring ESSENTIAL WORKERS - IMMEDIATE HIRES - Earn up to $18.22/hour! McKesson is seeking dynamic & engaging ...

4. Machine Operator

🏛️ McKesson

📍 Olive Branch, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunity Description: * Your work matters in this time of crisis. McKesson is hiring ESSENTIAL WORKERS - IMMEDIATE HIRES - Earn up to $18.00/hour! McKesson is seeking dynamic & engaging ...

5. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Hernando, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DTN4 Memphis, TN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTN4 - Memphis - 3347 Pearson Road ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

7. Package Handler (Weekend Shifts Available) - Earn up to $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Senatobia, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Morning, Day, Weekend Location: Byhalia, MS Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 Immediate openings ...

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Southaven, MS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

9. Operations Associate-Receiving

🏛️ Anixter International

📍 Memphis, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Launch your career and be home every day and most weekends. We are hiring immediately for a full time Warehouse worker in our receiving area! We will teach you about distribution and supply chain ...