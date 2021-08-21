Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buras, LA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Buras

Posted by 
Buras Updates
Buras Updates
 7 days ago

(BURAS, LA) Companies in Buras are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Buras:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYshA6n00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Pilottown, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Pilottown, LA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Pilottown, LA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - New Orleans

📍 Buras, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now - Average $62,000-$92,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Fleet

📍 Pilottown, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - New Orleans

📍 Port Sulphur, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated East

📍 Pilottown, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - New Orleans

📍 Pilottown, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Pilottown, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Pilottown, LA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Buras Updates

Buras Updates

Buras, LA
6
Followers
181
Post
488
Views
ABOUT

With Buras Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buras, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Full Time Job#La#Cdl#Forward Air#Pilottown#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay#Drivers Avg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy