Buyouts and penalties.......

We all see the possibilities of future recruits based on rankings but you just never know how things will pan out. Trying to compare 2022 to 2016 is impossible right now. That 2016 class had several players that when the game was on the line excelled under extreme pressure. Jerome, Guy. Hunter and Diakite all made huge plays during the championship run. Maybe Traudt, McNeely and Bond will do the same but until that happens the "it" factor remains the unknown in recruiting. That being said, I am sure Tony can sense the possibilities off future players having that "it" factor so I like our odds.