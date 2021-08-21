Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Chickasha, OK) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Norman, OK

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

2. COLLEGE GRADS & INTERNS- Entry Level Sales and Marketing Positions

🏛️ Orbit Promotions

📍 Norman, OK

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS IS NOT A REMOTE POSITION. This is a full time position and is hiring Now!! Work with an Adaptive and Creative Team. Orbit Promotions Inc. is a consistently growing company specializing in ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Chickasha, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Chickasha, OK

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Norman, OK

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...